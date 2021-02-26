Pooja Bhatt admits Karachi has the best food in South Asia Web Desk | February 26, 2021 'Karachi is the undisputed food champion of Pakistan,' claimed a fan

Pooja Bhatt is recalling the time she visited Pakistan.

The Aashiqui actress graced her presence at the Pakistan Fashion week in 2016, where she walked the ramp with Ali Azmat.



In a recent Twitter engagement with fans, the 49-year-old confirmed that Karachi has the best food in South Asia.

“Karachi is the undisputed food champion of Pakistan. Don’t bother coming at me on this,” wrote a user.

To this, producer Faisal Rafi tweeted, “Of South Asia, I dare say.”

Acknowledging Rafi, Pooja Bhatt replied, “I second that.”



Pooja Bhatt visited Pakistan in were tensions were at peak during Uri attacks.Despite the animosity, the actor received a warm welcome in Pakistan.