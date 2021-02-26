Watch Naimal Khawar Khans whole world in a picture Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Naimal has shared an adorable picture of husband Hamza with son Mustafa

Naimal Khawar has her whole universe comprised in a frame.

The Anaa star, who married actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in 2019, welcomed first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi, in 2020.

In her recent social media update, mommy Naimal has shared an adorable picture of the father-son duo.

Taking to her Instagram this Thursday, Naimal wrote:

"My whole world -Allah Shukar," she captioned alongside the photo.

Both Hamza and Mustafa donned shades of blue for their latest click. The little one is seen in his father's arm, pouting his baby lips.

Take a look:



