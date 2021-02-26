Mahira Khan opens up on why she believes Aurat March will make an impact Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year

Mahira Khan opens up on why she believes ‘Aurat March’ will make an impact

Pakistani superstar actress and model Mahira Khan has recently revealed why she attends Aurat March every year.

The Raees star recently appeared in an interview with Mira Sethi on Hello! Mira Sethi show on Wednesday and detailed about her choice of attending the much discussed march every year.

“When I go to the Aurat March, I want to tell people that this is also what I believe in. It doesn’t help much, but it has an impact,” said Mahira.

“I want to represent the women. Nobody will go and ask them to explain their slogans and chants, but the media comes to me. So I want to utilize my two minutes to explain and educate on behalf of those women,” she added.





She took the opportunity to explain the meaning of Aurat March to women because it gives her the time to do it. “I get those two minutes to explain Mera Jism Meri Marzi, which doesn’t mean that women want to strip off their clothes, but that it’s my choice whether you can stare at or touch me,” said the Humsafar famed actress.

The star has recently finished shooting for her upcoming project titled Neelofar. Other than that, the actress is busy with her first production Baarwan Khiladi, which is a cricket-related web series.