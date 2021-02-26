Sara Ali Khan wishes Jumma Mubarak with photos from Ajmer Dargah Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Sara Ali Khan posted photos with mom from their visit to Ajmer Dargah and wished fans Jumma Mubarak

Sara Ali Khan wishes Jumma Mubarak with photos from Ajmer Dargah

On Friday, Bollywood actress and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and wished everyone ‘Jumma Mubarak’ as she shared pictures with her mother Amrita Singh from their visit to Ajmer Dargah.

Hazrat Khawaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah AJMER is a sufi shrine which has grave of sufi saint named Moinuddin Chisti and it is located in Rajasthan, India.

Khan wrote, "Jumma Mubarak" alongside her post.





Khan posted three pictures with her mother in which both of them can be seen wearing masks and matching outfits.

Moreover, recently Sara’s father Saif and Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby boy and the 25-year-old was seen going to couple’s house after her gym and she was also carrying some gifts for the newborn and Kareena.