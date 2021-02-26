Shaniera Akram suggests authorities to fix Karachis roads before launching police on rollerblades Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Shaniera Akram shares her opinion about Karachi's police on rollerblades

Shaniera Akram suggests authorities to fix Karachi’s roads before launching police on rollerblades

Social worker and wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram has been an active social media personality, highlighting the problems of the city of Karachi from time to time.

Recently, the activist has shared her opinion about Karachi police’s rollerblading unit who will be deployed in the city to reduce theft and harassment on the streets.

The 20-member unit has been currently going through tough training to fight street crime on rollerblades and here, Akram has suggested a much-needed plan for the city.

Pointing out the poor conditions of roads of the city, Akram has suggested a better plan for the police before deploying the new rollerblading squad on the streets.



Taking to Twitter, the mother of six-year-old Aiyla, Akram said, "Wouldn’t it be wiser to fix the roads of Karachi first, then put our police on rollerblades?"