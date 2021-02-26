Azfar Rehman clarifies about being harassed after old interview went viral Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Azfar Rehman says he never talked about ‘sexual harassment’ after old interview resurfaced

On Thursday, Pakistani actor and model, Azfar Rehman took to Instagram and addressed the ongoing discussion about what he said shared about harassment in an old interview.

Rehman in an interview that happened three years ago said, “Being a male artist, there were even times I was harassed by a few female artists. I would not like to name them, since I have ignored it. But women cannot always be right”.

However, the 33-year-old’s statement soon went viral and people were confused about what he said.

Moreover, Rehman took to Instagram and wrote, “In a three-year-old interview I briefly talked about harassment – and not sexual harassment – that I faced as a newcomer 15 years ago”.





He continued, “The harassment I faced was all about power play, clanning, humiliation and bullying. It had absolutely no sexual aspect. To be clear, I didn’t even use that term, our social platforms must understand and educate our people that harassment is not always sexual. They’re two different things”.

Azfar concluded, “I have utmost respect for women and at the same time I also believe that good and bad people are everywhere. Apologies if I have hurt any sentiment, please watch the interview. It’s quite entertaining, by the way”.

The Adhi Gawahi star also wrote a caption alongside the post, "I spoke about so many inspiring & uplifting things … but sadly only this is being sensationalized …"