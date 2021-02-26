Yasir Hussain defends himself over remarks on Nausheen Shah Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Yasir Hussain receives backlash on his remarks about Nausheen Shah attending his wedding

Actor and host Yasir Hussain has been a famous name in the Pakistani showbiz industry for his acting and controversies.

From bashing Turkish content and actors to criticizing fellow models and actresses for their beauty and skin, Hussain has been a name that constantly remains in the headline for both good and bad reasons.



Recently, the Lahore Se Aagey actor made an appearance in talk show Ghabrana Mana Hai and he was asked by the show host Wasay Chaudhry about the uninvited guests at his wedding.





The actor tied the knot with actress Iqra Aziz in 2019 in a beautiful, star-studded wedding ceremony.

While talking about uninvited guests, he made his remarks that actress Nausheen Shah attended the wedding forcefully. He said despite only inviting 170 people, more than 200 guests showed up, including Shah, who came to the event "forcefully."





When asked if any other industry colleagues attended the wedding with "forced invites", the Jhooti actor said that she was the only one, saying “I can't stop laughing.”

With the ungracious remarks, the actor mocked Shah for forcefully attending his wedding. The clip from the show went viral on the internet and has landed Hussain into hot water over his comments on the fellow actress.

However, Shah, showing her best manners, handled the situation savagely through a silent message saying that intelligent people simply ignore.

Making the matter worse, he wrote on his Instagram Stories blaming the show's integrity.







