Web Desk | February 26, 2021

Bilal Ashraf spills the beans about his wedding plan

Pakistani actor and model Bilal Ashraf is truly one of the industry’s most admired and beloved faces among fans and audiences ultimately because of outstanding acting and charming personality.

The actor who has become the heartthrob of millions with his stellar performances in blockbuster movies including Superstar, Janaan and Yalghaarhas recently spilled the beans about his plan to get married.

The Rangreza star has recently recorded an interview show with actor and host Ahsan Khan. From the sets of the show, a BTS video has been making round on the internet in which, Ashraf has been asked about his plan to get married by Khan.

To the question, Ashraf, 41, replied in calm gesture, revealing that he’s getting married very soon, possibly this year. In the video, the host can be heard, pretending to be shocked at his statement but Ashraf showed a very much composed manner regarding his answer.

Watch the clip here.







