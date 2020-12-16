Meesha Shafi found guilty of vilification campaign targeting Ali Zafar Web Desk | December 16, 2020 FIA finds Meesha Shafi guilty of running a defamatory drive against Ali Zafar damaging his reputation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) declared Meesha Shafi guilty of running anti-Ali Zafar campaign on Tuesday.

As per FIA, Shafi was not able to present any witnesses that would support her claims against Zafar. Hence, court termed her allegations as false.

Local publications reported that the interim challan was presented by Federal Investigation Agency, before court overseeing Zafar's FIR against Shafi, filed for wrongfull accusations pertaining to harassment in 2018.

The 40-year-old filed a complaint with FIA in which he stated that he was being threatened on social media. He further alleged Shafi for making fake accounts on social media and using them against him.

“A twitter account nehasaigol1, which posted 3,000 defamatory tweets against me and my family only in one year, [was] created 50 days before Meesha’s allegations of sexual harassment,” Zafar told FIA.