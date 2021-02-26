Mira Rajput posts adorable photo with husband Shahid Kapoor on his birthday Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Mira Rajput penned sweet birthday message for husband Shahid Kapoor as he turned 40

On Thursday, Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood’s heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, took to Instagram and penned a goofy wish for husband on his 40th birthday.

Rajput shared an adorable selfie with Kapoor and wrote, “I like me better when I’m with you”.

She added, “Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby”.





Mira posted another picture of the 40-year-old and captioned it as, “Shine on. Be one with the Light”.





Mira also recently disclosed what she thinks is Kapoor’s annoying habit, she said during Instagram AMA session, “He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying. But by now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else. And I love him, I love everything about him”.