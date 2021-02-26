Ranveer Singh praises wife Deepika Padukone with an adorable comment on her IG post Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Ranveer Singh showers love on wife Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh never really misses out any opportunity to praise and express his love for his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. The couple has been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers with every adorable moment they spent together and share with their fans.

Recently, the Gully Boy star has once again proved to be the most loving husband as he has again been the first person to comment on her social media post. The Padmaavat actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle and within seconds of uploading the post, it received thousands of likes and comments from her fans.





Making one special comment on the post, the Befikre star wrote, “Jaan hi lele.” While he praised his dearest wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh also dropped a comment full of emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has been excitedly gearing up for his upcoming release 83. While, Deepika has been reportedly shooting for Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.