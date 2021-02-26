Shahzad Roy celebrates historic ban on corporal punishment Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Shahzad Roy on ban on corporal punishment of children, ‘GREAT NEWS FOR THE CHILDREN OF PAKISTAN’

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed historic bill to ban corporal punishment of children in Islamabad. Singer Shahzad Roy also took to Twitter, welcomed the ban and said that it's great news for the kids.

Taking to twitter, Roy shared a video message in which he said, “In this clip, I’m addressing kids who go to schools or madrassas. Teacher or instructors who twist your ears, slaps you across the face or shows aggression of any sorts… Well kids, good news for you! None of this will ever happen to you ever again”.

He went on, “What you just saw were government officers taking a decision on your behalf to ban cruelty against physical torture conducted in schools and religious institutions”.

The Dholna singer added, “Parents are the first to physically abuse kids, followed by teachers and then, lastly, the authorities. The development of a child by now evolves around the connection between discipline and physical abuse. This results in a violent society”.

He concluded, “I appeal to parents to stop abuse against children beginning from their homes. Any child who is watching this, warn your teachers… if they approach you in an unmannerly way, a bill has been passed to protect you”.

The ban is not only on physical abuse but also humiliating and mortifying treatment of kids by anyone at schools, workplace or any other organization.