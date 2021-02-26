Yasir Hussain roasts Nausheen Shah for coming to wedding ‘uninvited Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Everything you need to know about Nausheen Shah, Yasir Hussain’s feud

Yasir Hussain appeared on a talk show and claimed that there were some uninvited guests at his and Iqra Aziz’s wedding. He also revealed the name and said it was Nausheen Shah who came to the wedding even though he never invited her.

Hussain’s statement went viral on social media and Shah addressed the controversy and responded by saying, “Would anyone go to someone’s house uninvited? I wouldn’t go to anyone’s house if I wasn’t invited, let alone someone’s wedding”.

She added, “A fool is known by his speech and a wise man by his silence. Yasir called me himself and invited me. I feel so sorry for Yasir because certainly has serious memory issues. I also feel really sorry for Iqra. She is taking one for the team”.

Nausheen further stated, “I am just shocked. I am following a different path than this and I really don’t want to get involved in this sort of controversy. Yasir and the host chose to discuss all this and they can keep discussing it if they like. I was ignoring the whole matter but I am thankful for all the support that I have gotten from the media and from my fans commenting on social media”.

Yasir also took to Instagram and responded to Nausheen’s statements. He wrote on story, “Poora system ghalat hai mai akela nahi (the whole system is wrong and not just me alone)”.

He added, “I shared the truth about senior actor Nausheen ‘that some people came forcefully’”.

“If Miss Shah insists, then I can share the voice notes she sent after which I sent her the location of the wedding. She continued to annoy everyone at the event. She was desperate to come to my wedding just as she is being right now. After sharing to ignore things, she couldn’t even resist herself for 30 minutes,” Hussain stated.

“And Miss Shah please stop using my wife’s name for views. You feel sorry for her? Good… After your voice note, she also felt sorry for you,” he further said.

However, many celebrities asked both Hussain and Shah to not argue further and stop fighting about something that happened long ago.