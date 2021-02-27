BTS Jimin spent his lockdown watching Amir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Jimin revealed that he has watched a lot of content this year, including the film 3 Idiots.

Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have made fans in K-pop.

Jimin, a notable member of world's most popular boy band BTS, sparked frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots last year.



In lockdown 2020, when everybody was stuck in their homes, the Serendipity singer was busy binging on movies and TV shows.

Speaking to his fans in a V live session, Jimin revealed that he has watched a lot of content this year, including Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2009 film 3 Idiots.

It took no time for Jimin's announcement to trend on Twitter so much so, that the 3 Idiots director Vidhu Vinod Chopra himself joined the bandwagon and extended gratitude to the Korean star for praising the movie.

"Thank you BTS_twt for showing love for #3Idiots PS: When you are tensed, tell your heart #ALLIZZWELL."





