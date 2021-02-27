Parineeti Chopra turns singer for The Girl On The Train: Watch here Web Desk | February 27, 2021 'TheGirlOnTheTrain is yours now,' says Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra 'can't believe' she sang for her next film.

Taking to her Twitter on Friday, the 32-year-old actor shared a new track from her upcoming movie, The Girl On The Train, title Matlabi Yariyan.

"Still cant believe I get to sing." A tweet before that said: "Ending a 1.5 year journey with this .. Sang this song for the film .. go check it out .. AND .. #TheGirlOnTheTrain is yours now," she captioned.



The soulful song gives a glimpse of the life of Mira Kapoor, who loses herself in a shattering heartbreak.

