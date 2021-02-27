When Sharmila Tagore thanked Kareena Kapoor for being a good daughter-in-law Web Desk | February 27, 2021 'I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful,' says Sharmila

When Sharmila Tagore thanked Kareena Kapoor for being a good daughter-in-law

Sharmila Tagore is heaping praises on daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

In an interview on Kareena's chat show What Women Want, Sharmila Tagore revealed the one thing she absolutely loves about her daughter-in-law.

Recalling the time when Saif's father, Tiger Ali Khan Pataudi, was terminally ill, Sharmila thanked Kareena for standing with the family 'like a rock.'

“I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say."







Speaking on her father-in-law in an earlier interview, Kareena told Hindustan Times that she would always regret not having to spend more time with him.



"He was a very refined and kind man, sweet in nature and nice to be around. I looked up to him. Every time I met him was short and sweet. I wish I had had more time with him. That’s the biggest regret I’ll always have.”

