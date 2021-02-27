Esra Bilgic drops another ethereal picture from the sets of Rambo: See Photo Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Esra looks absolutely gorgeous in a white gown, dancing with her co-star

Esra Bilgic drops another ethereal picture from the sets of Rambo: See Photo

Pakistan's favorite, Esra Bilgic, has left fans spellbound with a graceful new picture.

Taking to her Twitter on Friday, the 28-year-old star shared new photos from the sets of her new series Rambo.

Esra looks absolutely gorgeous in a white gown, dancing with her co-star





Esra plays the role of Halime Hatun, the wife of Ertugrul, in the historical TV series which is also popular in Pakistan.

The series is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.