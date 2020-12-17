Priyanka Chopra reveals her inspiration for her role in We Can Be Heroes Web Desk | December 17, 2020 Priyanka Chopra reveals her inspiration for her villainous role in upcoming film

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has picked up quite challenging and different roles in her film career and has delivered the best of her performances.

For her upcoming Netflix film, We Can be Heroes, Priyanka, 38, has started to look for inspiration for her villainous role and guess who she’s thinking about?

In conversation with Insider, the Baywatch star revealed that she revisited her childhood and re-watched some childhood classics like Matilda in order to prepare for the character better.

"I went back into my childhood when I watched 'Matilda' and all of those movies and I was sort of channeling that," said Priyanka.

"I'm very excited about this movie. So far, the kids in my life have really enjoyed it, so I'm hoping that everyone else will as well,” she said.





Robert Rodriguez's film We Can Be Heroes is set for release on Friday, December 25. The movie is also a stand-alone sequel to the 2005 children's film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3D and will feature the return of star Taylor Dooley as Lavagirl.

Priyanka is excited of her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger, based on best-selling book, she said: "It's a drama and a movie that's sure to make people feel uncomfortable, but yet informed.”