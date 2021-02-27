PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmis Mahira Khan jumps on the Googly challenge bandwagon Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Mahira Khan takes the Googly challenge to 'next level'

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi’s Mahira Khan shares the groovy steps of Googly challenge

Cricket and entertainment fans have been enjoying all the fun in the country’s biggest cricket festival, the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi.

While the nation is witnessing the amazing and jaw-dropping cricket moments, this year, PSL has also bought a trending Googly challenge for its fans.

Pakistan’s most talented and beautiful actress Mahira Khan, who was recently reappointed as the ambassador of PSL’s popular franchise Peshawar Zalmi, has taken part in the trending "Googly challenge" flaunting really good dance moves.

Grooving on the tune of the Googly song, which has been released as part of the PSL’s album called Taranay, the Raees star can be seen dancing and performing the challenge. The video of her dance moves, carrying out the challenge was uploaded by the PSL official account on Twitter.

"The #googlychallenge just went up to the next level as Queen TheMahiraKhan steps up!" the tweet said.

PSL’s Googly challenge was performed by Pakistani star cricketer Hasan Ali and also by West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle as well as Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan.

The cricket enthusiasts can also record their own Googly challenge and upload it to Twitter along with the hashtag #GooglyChallenge.