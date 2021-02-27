Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan pair up for Nabeel Qureshis next film ‘Khel Khel Mein Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to star in Nabeel Qureshi’s next film ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Two of Pakistan’s most talented and admired actors, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan, have announced the most awaited news for their fans as they will share the big screen together in acclaimed filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi’s next film Khel Khel Mein.

Undoubtedly, the Mom actress and the Dunk actor are among the best new-age actors of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, as they made it to the list of “30 under 30 Global Asian Stars” list.

The iconic pair, who previously appeared on screen together for drama serial O Rangreza,received immense praise and love from their fans and audiences for their stunning acting. They have now announced the film on their respective Instagram handles.

The Alif actress, who is currently shooting for Jemima Khan’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? in London, turned to her IG handle and made the announcement with a picture of a “private and confidential” script. She posted the news and wrote “Bismillah” in the caption, followed by folded hands emoji.

The Ek Jhooti Love Story actor also took to the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Working with the finest producer/director duo in the country for the first time. Iss baar milte hain theatre mei #KKM nabqur fizza_meerza.”

While no further details have been shared about the project, the news itself has left Sajal and Bilal’s fans with excitement. The film Khel Khel Mein will be directed by Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza, under the banner of Filmwala Pictures.

The stunning filmmaker duo Nabeel and Fizza have been waiting to release their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan.