Ahmed Ali Butt shares ordeal of contracting COVID-19 in a foreign land

Ahmed Ali Butt recalls the trauma of testing positive for COVID in a foreign land

Renowned Pakistani actor and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt has recently opened up about his life’s most stressful and traumatic period when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and shared his struggle while being stranded in a foreign country.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star penned in detail about his struggle. He began writing, “I have been in quarantine for a better two weeks of my life after getting covid +ve, in a country not my own and with people who didn’t understand me.”

“This has been the most isolated and challenging experience of my life as I didn’t have anyone. With Allah’s blessing, I had decent living and eating arrangements.”

The actor further continued to say, “The isolation was something that I wasn’t prepared for at all. Your mind has the tendency to be your best friend and your worst enemy and mine had a field day with me. These were not the best days I would like to remember from any part of my life.”

Butt also stated that the isolation and experience with COVID taught him to be grateful for his wife and family who helped him recover.

“I am back in my country and with my wife and son and recovering. Thank you to all the people who found out and stayed in touch during my madness. It means a lot,” he concluded.





He did not reveal in which country he was stranded. However, recently, he was in the news for his international film debut, titled Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi for which he was shooting in the United Kingdom.

Butt has also a superhero film in the pipeline with the talented duo behind film Load Wedding, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza. The film has been titled Fatman. He revealed the news for his fans on IG stories and captioned it, “AlhumduliAllah it’s official. My next film and my first as a lead with these crazy people.”