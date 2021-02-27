Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops sunkissed morning selfie with pet dog Diana Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas enjoys sun kissed morning selfie with pet dog Diana in UK

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas drops sunkissed morning selfie with pet dog Diana

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been currently enjoying her success after the release of her memoir Unfinished. She has been sharing all the regular activities with her fans and followers on the social media platforms.

Recently, the White Tiger actress is in London promoting her book and busy with other upcoming projects. She has been enjoying the adorable company of her pet dog Diana.

While being away from her husband Nick Jonas, PeeCee can be seen having fun with her pet while delighting her fans with her adorable, cute pictures.

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, the Dostana actress shared a stunning photo of the two enjoying the warm sunshine in London. In the photo she can be seen sitting by the window of her house with her cute dog Diana.

The ever looking gorgeous Priyanka can be seen donning a black tee with a matching jacket in the picture. She left her hair open as she lays comfortably on the couch. Her pet pooch Diana can also be seen right behind her head on the couch. Sharing the picture, the Desi Girl wrote, "When the sun finds us diariesofdiana."

On the work front, she has shot upcoming film Text For You in London and wrapped up shooting for Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves. Currently, she has been busy filming Citadel with Richard Madden also in the UK.