Sara Ali Khan with mom Amrita Singh visits Ajmer Sharif, shares pictures from Jaipur trip Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visits Ajmer Sharif, shares pictures from Jaipur trip

Bollywood’s young sensation Sara Ali Khan has been a stunning actress as well as a popular social media personality. Being an avid user on social networking sites, the Kedarnath actress has been enjoying huge fan following.

Sara, who is the daughter of B Town’s popular former couple actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has recently delighted her fans with the amazing pictures shared from her tour to Rajasthan city, Jaipur with her mom.

The Coolie No 1 star has been making headlines as the mother-daughter duo headed to visit the scared shrine of Ajmer Sharif dargah on Friday. In the pictures, Sara shared on the internet, both the mother and daughter can be seen twinning in matching green suits. The stars further headed to Jaipur to explore the Pink City.





While exploring the historical city, Sara, 25, shared a glimpse of her cool Lassi glass. She also shared a picture of the Amer Fort and Hawa Mahal in the city.

While, Sara has been enjoying her trip to Jaipur, she will be next seen in upcoming film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is slated to release on August 6, 2021.