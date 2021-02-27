‘In 2 years PM Imran Khan has changed Pakistans fate says Fawad Chaudhry Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Fawad Chaudhry said, ‘Opposition calling PM Imran Khan “incompetent” and “puppet” are frivolous arguments’

According to Geo.tv, on Thursday, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed Pakistan’s fate in just two years.

Chaudhry said, “Opposition calling PM Imran Khan ‘incompetent’ and a ‘puppet of the army’ are frivolous arguments”.

“It is common for all Opposition [parties] to take such [irrational] stances,” he added.

Chaudhry also praised PM for his measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also clarified that, “It is the prime minister who takes decisions for the country, and the army agrees with those decisions”.

Talking about missing persons, he said their number will be “reduced to zero in the next six months”.

He added, “We will also take actions against those responsible for abducting the missing persons”.

Chaudhry further added, “Pakistan does not have any problems when it comes to freedom of speech”.