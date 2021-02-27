Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed attend Sadia Jabbars mehendi separately Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane attended Sadia Jabbar, Qasim Ali Mureed’s mehendi separately

Recently, Pakistani actors, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed were spotted at mehendi event of Sadia Jabbar and Qasim Ali Mureed, but fans were upset and they were not together with each other throughout the event.

One of the video from the event went viral on social media, in which Saeed was busy posing with the groom while Hocane was sitting with the bride, although she was caught looking at him.





Fans were heartbroken after watching the video and one of the fans commented on the post, “Breaks my heart every time I see each of them alone at any event. And now this video confirms their separation”.

Previously, it was reported that singer Farhan and Urwa have parted ways after three years of marriage.

As per sources, the reason for their split was conflicting differences.