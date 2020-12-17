Anushka Sharma shares funny pregnancy drawbacks in latest post Web Desk | December 17, 2020 The Band Baaja Baraat actress recently shared an amusing throwback picture, joked about her flexibility.

Anushka Sharma shares funny pregnancy drawbacks in latest post

Anushka Sharma is blooming in pregnancy glow.

The actress is all ready to welcome her first child with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and the couple is savoring all of the special moments at their Mumbai home.

While she is busy staying healthy, she never seems to miss out on her social media updates. The Band Baaja Baraat actress recently shared an amusing throwback picture and joked about her flexibility.

“Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT,” captioned Anushka in a Wednesday Instagram post.





In the picture, the 32-year-old actress was curled up on her chair, enjoying a bowl of ice cream.

The post alone received more than two and a half million likes from fans and Bollywood friends.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy only a few months ago on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”