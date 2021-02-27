Sheheryar Munawar treats fans with stunning photos from Balochistan trip Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Sheheryar Munawar looked handsome in latest photos from Balochistan trip

Pakistani actor, Sheheryar Munawar took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his 1.1 million followers from trip to Balochistan.

The 32-year-old wrote a caption alongside stunning photos that read as, “On weekends we go to #balouchistan Putting up the last video because the song does justice to the jawan chokra in the second picture (daddy dearest) munawaralamsiddiqui and also my short shorts”.





The handsome hunk was accompanied by his younger brother and father.

Munawar looked stunning as he donned a blue shirt with beige shorts. He concluded his look with sunglasses, a hat and grey shoes.

One of the fan commented on the post and wrote, “Finally you posted something off screen after very long time”.

Another wrote, “Major fomo!! Wow Pakistan is so beautiful”.