Atiqa Odho mourns passing of dear friend Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Atiqa Odho penned heartbreaking note for friend Babar Tajammul who passed away due to COVID-19

Atiqa Odho took to Instagram and wrote a heartbreaking and emotional note for late friend Babar Tajammul as she mourned his death.

Odho wrote, “#BabarTajammul lost a dear dear family friend to #Covid. He was larger than life and shall be missed by our whole family dearly. Allah has his reasons for why he takes such people away in their prime so who are we to question his plan”.





She continued, “Babar was a good friend, great husband and father who always had time and a big smile for others. A very special person indeed. May he rest in peace in heaven and keep smiling down on us. Ameen”.

In 2015, Babar Tajammul was appointed Honorary Consul at Austria’s consulate office in Karachi.