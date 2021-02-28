Kangana Ranaut claims her tweets are for High IQ people not dummies Web Desk | February 28, 2021 'I can’t sit and explain to every dummy, there are limited words and time,' says Kangana

Kangana Ranaut claims her tweets are for 'High IQ' people not 'dummies'

Kangana Ranaut is clapping back at haters.

In a recent Tweet by the Queen actress, Kangana, 33 commented against the US president Joe Biden.

Upon this, a journalist then took to his Twitter and dubbed Kangana as 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being who believes she knows everything', and still uses the derogatory term 'red Indian'.

Replying to the reporter, Kangana proudly claimed that her tweets are meant for people who possess High IQ.

"My tweets are only for high intellect/IQ people, I can’t sit and explain to every dummy, there are limited words and time, fools like you get excited for what? It’s not for you, and what about red Indians? You don’t know Brando is a Native American you chillar..."





