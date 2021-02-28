When Hrithik Roshan said that he 'cannot think of remarriage'

Hrithik Roshan cannot think of marrying again.
The Bollywood heartthrob, who married his highschool sweetheart Sussanne Khan in 2000, called it quits with his wife in 2014.
In a 2017 interview with Filmfare, Hrithik revealed he has no intentions to remarry.
“Today I cannot think of remarriage. I feel satiated, I feel content.”
Hrithik and Sussanne are co-parents to14-year-old Hrehaan and 12-year-old Hridhaan. The estranged partners, who still go for family vacations together, often spark rumours of the revival of their romance.
Addressing all these concerns, Sussanne released a statement saying there can never be a reconciliation between her and Hrithik.
“I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority,” she wrote.
