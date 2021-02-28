Parineeti Chopra had a crush on this Bollywood actor in teenage years: Read Inside Web Desk | February 28, 2021 'I am not into cliched dates,' says Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra had a crush on this Bollywood actor in teenage years: Read Inside

Parineeti Chopra is dishing out some of her memorable moments from back in the days.

In a recent interview with Do You Remember? Parineeti Chopra spoke to Netflix India and spilled beans about her teenage years.

Parineeti Chopra, who had a major crush on Saif Ali Khan, said that she has never been on a date.

“I have never been on a date. Like, I am not into cliched dates," she said referring to the usual dinners people go to.

"It's like, 'Come home, we will chill, watch TV and order food.' Very casual,” Parineeti continued.



On the workfront, Parineeti is currently enjoying the success of her latest Netflix release, The Girl On The Train. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in titular roles.