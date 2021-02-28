Hira Mani called Cinderella, Juliet by hubby on her birthday Web Desk | February 28, 2021 'meri life story Tumaharay baghair bohat boring houte ,' writes Mani

Hira Mani gets called Cinderella, Juliet by hubby on her birthday

Hira Mani just received a loved-up note from husband Mani ahead of her 33rd birthday.

Mani, real nameSalman Saqib Sheikh, took to his Instagram on Saturday and penned a heartfelt note for the mother of his children.

Sharing an adorable snap, he wrote, “Happy birthday meri cinderilla Meri laila meri heer meri juliet, meri life story Tumaharay baghair bohat boring houte agar tum naa houtie...” [sic]







Reposting the same picture on her own Instagram handle, the Do Bol actress gushed over her husband's affection.

“Mano thanks yaar mujhey piyar kerne kay liye”.







Meanwhile, the Sun Yaara star has also received love and sweet wishes from her fans and fellow showbiz star on her birthday.