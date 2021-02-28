Katrina Kaif heaps praises on sister Isabelle Kaif after Aye Haye release Web Desk | February 28, 2021 Katrina Kaif is showering love on her sister ahead of her debut film

Katrina Kaif is proud of her sister Isabelle.

Katrina's younger sister, Isabella is just stepping into a career in Bollywood with Time No Dance and the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress could not be more supportive.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Katrina shared the glimpse of sister's performance in Aaye Haaye in a video clip.

“Looking amazing isakaif,” followed by a heart emoticon.











































Earlier, Isabelle turned to Instagram and announced the release of Aaye Haaye from Time to Dance.





Isabelle will share screen space alongside Sooraj Pancholi.The movie is all set to release on March 12, 2021.