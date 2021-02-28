Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan will introduce their second Pataudi prince in special way Web Desk | February 28, 2021 'When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honors,' reveals a source

Saif and Kareena have embraced parenthood the second time last week.

The couple, who is already parents to three-year-old Taimur, have planned to keep baby number two away from the paparazzi eyes after Kareena's labor.

Although the couple is excited to introduce their little bundle of joy to the world, the parents are taking special precautionary measures because of COVID-19.

An inside source now reveals that the Kurbaan couple will introduce their youngest Pataudi prince on a virtual meet with fans.

“When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and has all her fans, media and family following her there,” said the source.



According to sources, Saif is taken complete control of the health and safety conditions around Kareena and her newborn. Even friends are not allowed to see the baby yet.