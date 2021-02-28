‘Tea is fantastic: Ali Gul Pir releases music video, pays tribute to fallen trees Web Desk | February 28, 2021 Rapper Ali Gul Pir pays humorous tribute to the destroyed four trees in Indian Airstrike in 2019

Prominent Pakistani rapper and stand-up comedian Ali Gul Pir has recently released a music video, in which, he paid a humorous tribute to the four ‘fallen trees’ that were destroyed in 2019 Indian airstrike in Balakot.

In February 27, 2019, Pakistan shot down two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after they crossed the Line of Control and came inside Pakistani airspace. Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan’s MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force jet and he was captured by Pakistan.

The Wing Commander was released to return to his country as a gesture of peace at the Wagah Border by Pakistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a video of the Indian pilot conversing with Pakistani officers. The video showed him acknowledging he had been treated well.

"I hope you like the tea?" a Pakistani officer (not shown in video) asked him, to which Abhinandan replied: "The tea is fantastic, thank you."

Rapper Gul Pir’s music video also featured this famous phrase. Releasing the track, titled Char Darakht (Four Trees), the Wadera Ka Beta crooner wrote, "Two years back we lost four trees due to [a] terrorist attack. Here is my tribute to them.”

The video features hilarious references to Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, Rihanna and 'Major' (Adnan) Sami. Pir also asks whether he should "make another cup if one wasn't enough". The track also features singer Nimra Rafiq.

