Atif Aslams latest released track ‘Raat leaves fans awestruck

Atif Aslam’s latest released track ‘Raat’ leaves fans awestruck

The wait is finally over as the most beloved artist of the country, Atif Aslam has released his much-awaited original track, Raat.

After creating hype and excitement among his fans, the Kadi Te Has singer had shared few glimpses from his latest track.

Aslam kept on teasing his fans with the highlights from the song in which, he’s paired up with one of the country’s one most beautiful and charming actress Syra Yousuf.

Taking to Twitter, the Doorie singer teased fans about the release of the music video of the romantic song. "Wait no more! Dropping the glimpse of the most awaited track Raat," he tweeted.

The recently released nine-minute music video features more stars including Kiran Malik, Mansha Pasha, Gohar Rasheed and Khalid Malik.

The Jal Pari crooner has composed and penned the lyrics of Raat himself. The video of the track narrates the journey of a striving artist, Aslam played in the song. The music video is directed by Yasir Jaswal. The Hona Tha Pyar singer’s fans were left stunned once again with his soulful voice in the latest track.

