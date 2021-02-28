Aishwarya Rai-Bachchans Pakistani doppelgänger Aamna Imran takes internet by storm Web Desk | February 28, 2021 Internet found Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan's Pakistani doppelgänger Aamna Imran

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan's Pakistani doppelgänger Aamna Imran takes internet by storm

Bollywood beauty diva Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan has got a list of her doppelgangers across the world. The former Miss World has recently found another her look-alike woman and she is from Pakistan.

The US-based Pakistani woman named Aamna Imran has been discovered on the internet as she bears shocking resemblance with the Dhoom 2 star.





The viral discovery was made on the internet by the popular Indian paparazzi account of Viral Bhayani, who posted a collage of Aamna and Aishwarya’s side by side picture and confused the fans about who the real star was.





While it was hard to believe for many of the Bollywood actress’ fans, some believed that Imran had sought help from plastic surgeries to look like the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress.





Meanwhile, blogger Aamna thanked Viral Bhayani for creating the buzz on the internet and her followers for sending her love. She also cleared all the surgery rumors as well and wrote, "THANK YOU! Humbled. Thankful to all of you for the love, positivity and kindness! Blessed and no surgeries (negativity belongs behind me). Much love to all!"