Parineeti Chopra lauds Pakistani makeup stylist Natashas recreation of her latest ‘The Girl On The Train look

Web Desk | February 28, 2021

Parineeti Chopra lauds Pakistani makeup stylist Natasha’s recreation of her latest ‘The Girl On The Train’ look

Pakistan’s talented makeup artist Natasha Ali Lakhani has been a popular and one of the biggest stylists’ names in the showbiz industry. More than being a makeup artist, Natasha has always bought more creativity that just doing bridal makeup for the biggest fashion couture in the country.

Recently, the artist has once again stunned her fans and followers as she has masterfully recreated Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s latest look from her recently released film The Girl on the Train.





Natasha posted the video of creating the iconic look on her YouTube channel Beyond Beauty Natasha. While posting the video on Instagram, the artist explained that for the look, she went back to her roots as an editorial makeup artist. She created fake wounds, blood and bruising to make herself look like a bruised and battered Chopra.

While her colleagues praised her efforts, Natasha has received appreciation from the girl herself, Parineeti Chopra. While the Shudh Desi Romance actress has been promoting her latest Netflix release, Chopra also reposted Natasha’s recreated looks on her Instagram story.

Earlier, Natasha also detailed the reason why she decided to recreate this look. “I went back to my roots as an editorial makeup artist and other than the makeup created fake wounds/blood/bruising and I loved the end result,” wrote Natasha.

The Girl on the Train is the Hindi remake of a 2016 Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt, based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel. The movie released on February 26 on Netflix. The cast of the movie includes Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari, besides Parineeti.