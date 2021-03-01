PSL 2021: LQs Shaheen Afridi breaks the internet after clean bowling KKs Babar Azam Web Desk | March 01, 2021 LQ’s Shaheen Afridi wins internet with his heartwarming gesture after clean bowling KK’s Babar Azam

The Pakistani Super League (PSL) sixth edition matches are lifting up the excitement bar for cricket lovers in the country with their exciting matches and historical moments.

This Sunday, the eleventh match of the tournament was played between the two arch-rivals of the league, Karachi Kings (KK) and Lahore Qalandars (LQ) at Karachi's National Stadium.

In the most highly-anticipated match LQ’s pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi scored a magnificent win and took the historical wicket against KK’s top scorer Babar Azam.

While everyone is familiar with the Karachi-Lahore rivalry but PSL 6 gave one iconic moment when Afridi clean bowled Azam and he truly won hearts displaying the best of sportsmanship as he celebrated the major wicket for only a moment and quickly went to Azam for a warm side hug.

Netizens were left fawning over this iconic moment and celebrated the young aspiring cricketer’s heartwarming gesture.



