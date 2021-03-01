Hira Mani celebrates her birthday with cancer patients Web Desk | March 01, 2021 In Pictures: Hira Mani celebrates her birthday with cancer patients at Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has been one of the showbiz industry’s most successful and beloved star in the recent times. The actress has truly proven her acting talent with her outstanding performances in blockbuster hit drama serials including Meray Paas Tum ho, Do Bol and Kashf.

The actress, who’s charming personality is everyone’s favorite has recently cut the cake and celebrated her 33th birthday with friends and family in a simple yet beautiful birthday bash.

The adorable Aangan actress also decided to celebrate her big day in the sweetest way possible as she visited Shaukat Khanum hospital and celebrated her birthday with young cancer patients.





Taking to her Instagram account Hira shared adorable pictures of the celebrations with young cancer patients and expressed her delight over celebrating a ‘tension less’ birthday. She also thanked Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, for making her feel special on her birthday.

Fans were left in awe seeing the pictures of birthday celebrations that took place outdoor, due to COVID SOPs.

The actress-turned-singer with her first single Sawaari also received a beautiful, love filled birthday wish from husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani as he called her, his ‘Cinderella.’





Sharing the cute snap, he wrote, “Happy birthday meri cinderilla Meri laila meri heer meri juliet, meri life story Tumaharay baghair bohat boring houte agar tum naa houtie...”

Hira reposted the photo and thanked her hubby for love and wishes. She wrote, “Mano thanks yaar mujhey piyar kerne kay liye.”