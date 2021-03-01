Priyanka Chopra-Jonas enjoys spending ‘me time soaking up the sun Web Desk | March 01, 2021 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas shares sunshine glow as she spends her ‘me time’

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas enjoys spending ‘me time’ in warm sunshine

Superstar Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has been all over the media and headlines for quite some time now. From giving blockbuster hits on digital screen, she has proven herself as an impactful writer after her memoir titled Unfinished been released.

While, the Quantico actress has been busy with her upcoming big projects in London, she has taken out time to keep her fans updated about enjoying her ‘me time.’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Sky Is Pink star recently shared a picture in which, she can be seen sitting outside in the sunlight. She opted for an all-white outfit, paired up with a loose overcoat and completed her look with a pair of stunning shades. The Fashion actress wrote, “Sunshine and me… also the fit (sic).”

Truly, the Bajirao Mastani actress has given major goals to her fans regarding spending more time for themselves and taking good care despite their busy and hectic schedules. Priyanka, 38, also shared an adorable picture of her beloved pet pooch Diana, who could be seen comfortably sleeping making PeeCee gush over her.

PeeCee was last seen on the digital screen in Netflix’s The White Tiger with actors Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and others in the lead roles. She is currently shooting her next project Citadel in UK.