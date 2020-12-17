Twinkle Khanna trolls Akshay Kumar, quips he will get cold shoulder in more ways than one Web Desk | December 17, 2020 Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who got married in 2001, have been together for 19 years

Akshay Kumar mimics Twinkle Khanna as they strike a twin pose, wearing cold shoulders, in their latest picture.

Sharing the monochrome photo on Instagram this Wednesday, Twinkle wrote, “Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes.”







Fans from around the world could not stop gushing over this adorable post. One Instagram user replied in a hilarious comment:“Ise bolte hain- KANDHE SE KANDHA MILA K CHALANA (This is what you call standing shoulder to shoulder).”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been together for 19 years. The couple got married in 2001 and are parents to two beautiful children- Aarav,18, and Nitara,8.