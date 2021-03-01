Yumna Zaidi responds to PEMRA notice on drama serial ‘Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi Web Desk | March 01, 2021 Yumna Zaidi is upset on PEMRA's notice on drama serial ‘Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi’

One of Pakistan’s most talented and charming actresses, Yumna Zaidi has always entertained her audience with her outstanding acting in different and tough characters. She has been successful at impressing her fans with her acting in hit drama serials including Inkaar, Ishq Zah e Naseeb and Pyar Ke Sadqay.

The actress is currently ruling over the screens in Raaz e Ulfat and Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, the serial that has got everyone’s attention for its bold storyline.

The social drama Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, based on the story of young age prostitutes, human trafficking and child abuse, was recently served a notice by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) over its bold content.

Responding to the notice, the Darr Si Jati Hai Sila actress said that she was upset with PEMRA’s notice over the content because how else are we going to talk on these subjects. “We need to talk and discuss and think about the serious issues addressed in the serial,” she said.





Zaidi, 31, plays the role of Allah Rakhi, who is a prostitute in the serial, further said that, “As an actress, I think we need to make more space for the content like this because we cannot always make dramas about ‘Saas Bahu’ and this content needs to be delivered to the audience to understand how difficult lives the victims of abuse are living.”

Dil Na Umeed To Nahi is written by Amna Mufti and directed by Kashif Nisar. The project is being produced in collaboration with Kashf Foundation.

The cast includes Noman Ijaz, Wahaj Ali, Samiya Mumtaz, Yasra Rizvi, Naveed Shahzad, Nadia Afghan, Omair Rana and Noor ul Hassan.