Alia Bhatt launches her own Eternal Sunshine Productions house

Alia Bhatt launches her own Eternal Sunshine Productions house, announce first project with Red Chillies

Bollywood is on the go with new trends, from launching movies on digital platforms, to stars owning their own production houses.

In the recent times, actresses Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, have given some top-class content to the Indian cinema under their own bannered production companies, and the latest name to join the league is Bollywood’s talented actress Alia Bhatt.





On Sunday, the Raazi actress officially announced the launch of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, with the hope to make 'happy films under her banner.'

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Student of the Year debutant actress unveiled the logo of her company and wrote, "And I am so happy to announce.... PRODUCTION!! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales. eternalsunshineproduction."

The superstar performer recently announced her first project under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The Dear Zindagi duo have joined have for their first collab titled, Darlings.

The project features actors including Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew in the leading roles. The first teaser of the project has been unveiled on social media platforms of both of the production houses, with its own statutory warning – a reminder that offending women can be very dangerous for your health!

Darlings is being produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma and written by Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet. The film goes on floors this month.

Meanwhile, Alia has been excitedly promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film’s first look has successfully gathered good reviews as fans and critics are excited to see Alia’s latest avatar.