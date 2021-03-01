Osman Khalid Butt addresses marriage rumors

Recently, rumors had been swirling that Pakistani actor, OKB aka Osman Khalid Butt got married to Sidra Niazi. However, the former took to social media and addresses the speculations in a satirical way.
The 35-year-old shared the picture that went viral on social media on his Instagram and wrote, “My wedding was so rushed, I was done in a single take, lol”.
“'Twas amusing having friends send screenshots from news channels/blogs - my sister took the cake with a 'can I be invited to at least one wedding of yours?!' message, but knew a clarification was necessary when industry veterans & extended family started calling to congratulate” he added.
“This is a scene from my upcoming drama Chupke Chupke – Wearing an humayunalamgir ensemble,” the Baaghi star concluded.
In the picture, Niazi and Butt can be seen dressed up as bride and groom or an upcoming TV serial.
