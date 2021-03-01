Mahira Khan gives rare insight into close bond with son Azlan Web Desk | March 01, 2021 Mahira Khan spilled the beans about her experience with motherhood

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan appeared in an interview and got candid about becoming mother to son, Azlan. She admitted that her son changed her outlook on life.

The 36-year-old shared, “Azlan is everything for me. Azlan is a lot like me, but he is also a lot like his father and it’s amazing honestly speaking”.

She continued, “He’s so kind, sometimes I feel that he’s taking care of me but of course he’s my baby. Azlan is such a talented artist but I never show such things on social media because I want to protect what I can”.

She further said, “It’s so interesting to see a human being grow. Being a mother definitely made me stronger. The minute Azlan was born something changed in me immediately”.

Recently, Khan announced her first ever venture into production with web series Baarwan Khiladi.