Late Irrfan Khans son Babil praises Pakistani television Web Desk | March 01, 2021 Late Irrfan Khan’s elder son Babil expressed love for Pakistani television

Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil praises Pakistani television

Renowned Bollywood’s actor Irffan Khan’s elder son, Babil Khan posted a screenshot of a conversation on WhatsApp with his late father. Pakistani journalist, Maria Memon commented on the post and Babil revealed to her that he loves Pakistani television.

Babil’s caption read as, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For [explicit] sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like ‘mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath’”.





Maria commented with two hearts on the post and Babil responded to her and wrote, “Pakistani television is one of my loved indulgences”.

Last year, late Irrfan Khan passed away on 29th April. In 2018, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.