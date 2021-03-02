Kangana Ranaut sheds light on her birth: I was beautiful, marrying me off wont be a burden Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Kangana couples in her locality are disappointed at the birth of a second daughter

Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her childhood in a recent tweet.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the Queen famed shared how her family was not disappointed when she was born.

She explains couples in her locality are disappointed at the birth of a second daughter like Kangana was. The actress already had an elder sister, Rangoli.

But in Kangana's case, they were not upset because 'she was beautiful' and marrying her off would be easy.

"My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time," she said.



Kangana later touched on how 'hardships' always lead to a stronger, successful person.



"There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful," she wrote.

