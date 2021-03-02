Sajid Nadiadwala announces Heropanti 2 on Tiger Shroffs birthday Web Desk | March 02, 2021 'They will be announcing the shoot dates of the film tomorrow,' wrote Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala announces 'Heropanti 2' on Tiger Shroff's birthday

It's Tiger Shroff's birthday and Sajid Nadiadwala has an exciting news.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday, the filmmaker, who gave Tiger his debut filmHeropanti, has a new movie lined up with his 'born Tiger.'

Nadiadwala has officially announced the opening ofHeropanti 2,helmed under Ahmed Khan.

“It’s Tiger Shroff’s birthday and what better than this day to give an update to the fans on his next big screen release, Heropanti 2. They will be announcing the shoot dates of the film tomorrow,” Nadiadwala wrote on Twitter.



The filmmaker also sparked frenzy amongst fans with a hint of more surprises for Tuesday.