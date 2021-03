Hira Manis sons receive the sweetest video message from Ertugrul actor: Watch here Web Desk | March 02, 2021 Hakam sends a special Salam to Hira Mani's kids and chants praise for Pakistan

Hira Mani's sons receive the sweetest video message from this Ertugrul actor

Hira Mani's sons are die-hard fans of Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Do Bol actress shared greetings fromHakam Serim who played Gunkut Alp in the period saga.

In the video, Hakam sends a special Salam to Hira Mani's kids and chants praise for Pakistan.

"Pakistan Zindabad," said Hakam.

Thanking the Turkish actor, who recently visited Pakistan, Hira Mani said her children are very fond of Hakam Serin.

"Ertrugrul zindabad," she wrote in the caption.